Photo 973
Dandelion seed head
This time of the year it is not hard to find dandelion seed heads.....they are everywhere!!!
16th May 2022
16th May 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Album
Other photos
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
15th May 2022 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
flower
