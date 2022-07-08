Sign up
Photo 1026
Going down
Ant going down the wall.
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Tags
insect
ant
Mags
ace
Great closeup!
July 9th, 2022
