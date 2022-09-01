Previous
Orpine by larrysphotos
Photo 1081

Orpine

Fall flowers are starting to pop up. This opine is blooming along the same bed as the Hosta plants.
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Larry Steager

Larry Steager
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details

Mags ace
Such delicate and lovely little blooms!
September 1st, 2022  
