Photo 1089
Soon a new patio
My next-door neighbor is having a patio put in. They came today to dig it out and install the frame. Monday they will put in the rock and pour the concrete.
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
construction
,
patio
Mags
ace
Nice shot of the progress.
September 10th, 2022
