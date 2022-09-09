Previous
Soon a new patio by larrysphotos
Photo 1089

Soon a new patio

My next-door neighbor is having a patio put in. They came today to dig it out and install the frame. Monday they will put in the rock and pour the concrete.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Photo Details

Mags ace
Nice shot of the progress.
September 10th, 2022  
