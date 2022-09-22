Sign up
Photo 1102
Yellow rose bud
Temperatures are starting to fall as we experience the first day of autumn. The roses continue to bloom. Try in black.
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
1
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2371
photos
26
followers
49
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments: 1
1
Fav's
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
21st September 2022 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
Mags
ace
Beautiful! My mom's favorite rose.
September 22nd, 2022
