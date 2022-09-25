Sign up
Photo 1105
Early morning light on roses
The light in the fall months is not as harsh and brings out the colors of the flowers. It works best when you try in black.
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
2377
photos
26
followers
49
following
1098
1099
1100
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
1143
1102
1144
1103
1145
1104
1105
1146
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
25th September 2022 8:01am
Tags
flower
,
rose
Mags
ace
They are so lovely. I'm hoping for more roses next year.
September 25th, 2022
