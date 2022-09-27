Sign up
Photo 1107
Huernia macrocarpa or Bell Stapelia
This flower is growing in the Childrens Garden at the botanical garden where I volunteer. Try in balck.
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2381
photos
26
followers
49
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Other photos
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
27th September 2022 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
plants
