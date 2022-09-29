Sign up
Photo 1109
Her Majesty
My 18 year old calico just demanded that I move her pillow from the bed to the dresser, so of course I did.
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Tags
cat
Mags
ace
LOL! Our pets do get their way sometimes. =)
September 29th, 2022
wendy frost
ace
A lovely capture and kitty. They always rule.
September 29th, 2022
