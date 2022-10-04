Previous
Close up of fall by larrysphotos
Photo 1114

Close up of fall

Some trees in the area have changed others are starting. Close up of a red maple.
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Beautiful fall color!
October 4th, 2022  
