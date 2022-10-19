Previous
Next
Fall colors in the woods by larrysphotos
Photo 1129

Fall colors in the woods

Another view of the woods along the trail.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
309% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
A lovely woodsy scene.
October 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise