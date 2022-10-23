Previous
Lurking in the tree by larrysphotos
Photo 1133

Lurking in the tree

This hawk was lurking in a tree about 10 feet from the bird feeder. It was looking for a different kind of "bird" food.
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Mags ace
You lucky fella! I tried all morning to capture a hawk.
October 23rd, 2022  
