Photo 1133
Lurking in the tree
This hawk was lurking in a tree about 10 feet from the bird feeder. It was looking for a different kind of "bird" food.
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Tags
tree
,
bird
Mags
ace
You lucky fella! I tried all morning to capture a hawk.
October 23rd, 2022
