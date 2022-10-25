Previous
Next
Just pumpkin no spice by larrysphotos
Photo 1135

Just pumpkin no spice

On the neighbor's porch, the orange of the pumpkin and bricks just jumped out as I walked along. BOB
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
310% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise