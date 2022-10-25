Sign up
Photo 1135
Just pumpkin no spice
On the neighbor's porch, the orange of the pumpkin and bricks just jumped out as I walked along. BOB
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2443
photos
26
followers
49
following
310% complete
View this month »
1128
1129
1130
1131
1132
1133
1134
1135
Latest from all albums
1173
1133
1174
1175
1134
132
1176
1135
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
24th October 2022 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pumpkin
