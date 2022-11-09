Sign up
Photo 1150
Cool clear day clouds
Midday sky filled with all shapes of clouds. So peaceful.
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
2476
photos
26
followers
49
following
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
1188
1189
1148
135
1149
1190
1191
1150
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
6th November 2022 5:40pm
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
clouds
Milanie
ace
You do find some really interesting clouds
November 9th, 2022
