Staying warm by larrysphotos
Photo 1153

Staying warm

Below freezing all day trying to stay warm. Try in black.
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Looking very inviting and cozy!
November 12th, 2022  
