Photo 1156
So much for fall
We were hit with a snowstorm over night. It is cold and damp. Still coming down. Try in black.
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2489
photos
26
followers
49
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
15th November 2022 8:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
bush
Mags
ace
Beautiful!!!
November 15th, 2022
