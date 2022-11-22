Sign up
Photo 1163
Icicle on black
A look inside of the icicle. BOB
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
2503
photos
25
followers
52
following
Views
9
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
18th November 2022 2:16pm
Tags
ice
,
water
,
icicle
