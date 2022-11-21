Sign up
Photo 1162
Sunshine came softly through my window today
So of course, the two cats took advantage and spent the afternoon napping in the rays.
Yes, it is the first line of a Donovan song. Try in black
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
1
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
2501
photos
25
followers
51
following
318% complete
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1200
1159
1201
1160
1202
1161
1203
1162
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
21st November 2022 3:37pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
cats
,
sunshine
Mags
ace
Aww! Beautiful light and capture.
November 21st, 2022
