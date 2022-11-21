Previous
Next
Sunshine came softly through my window today by larrysphotos
Photo 1162

Sunshine came softly through my window today

So of course, the two cats took advantage and spent the afternoon napping in the rays.
Yes, it is the first line of a Donovan song. Try in black
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
318% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Aww! Beautiful light and capture.
November 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise