Photo 1174
Sky Black and White
Black and White afternoon sky. Converted in Photoshop Elements. BOB
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
2525
photos
25
followers
53
following
321% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
22nd November 2022 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blackandwhite
Mags
ace
Oh now that really looks like a breaking wave!
December 4th, 2022
