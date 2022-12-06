Previous
Next
December 2022 sky a by larrysphotos
Photo 1177

December 2022 sky a

All day the sky just kept changing and presenting an ever changing panorama.
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
322% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Pretty nice bare tree too. =)
December 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise