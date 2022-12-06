Sign up
Photo 1177
December 2022 sky a
All day the sky just kept changing and presenting an ever changing panorama.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
clouds
Mags
ace
Pretty nice bare tree too. =)
December 7th, 2022
