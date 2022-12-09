Sign up
Photo 1180
Holiday Conservatory flowers
Some of the flowers growing on the side of the "mountain" in the conservatory holiday train display. Try in black
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Tags
flowers
holiday
wood
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
December 9th, 2022
