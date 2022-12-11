Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1182
Different colored poinsettias
Not sure how they get them to be different colors, but they do pop out. Green house magic!
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2543
photos
26
followers
54
following
323% complete
View this month »
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
Latest from all albums
1220
138
1221
1180
1181
1222
1223
1182
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
8th December 2022 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
colors
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful colors
December 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close