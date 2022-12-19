Previous
Winter ghost tree by larrysphotos
Photo 1190

Winter ghost tree

Processed in photoshop elements. BOB
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details

Neat processing
December 19th, 2022  
Madeleine Pennock
Rather pleasing effect!
December 19th, 2022  
Christine Sztukowski
Interesting edit
December 19th, 2022  
Very cool edit!
December 19th, 2022  
