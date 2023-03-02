Sign up
Photo 1263
Stream flowing
Walking in the woods you could hear the water flowing, hard to catch a glimpse. Try in black.
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2727
photos
32
followers
57
following
Tags
sun
,
trees
,
stream
,
hills
Mags
ace
I'll bet it was a nice soothing sound too.
March 2nd, 2023
