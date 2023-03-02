Previous
Stream flowing by larrysphotos
Photo 1263

Stream flowing

Walking in the woods you could hear the water flowing, hard to catch a glimpse. Try in black.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
I'll bet it was a nice soothing sound too.
March 2nd, 2023  
