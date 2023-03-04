Sign up
Photo 1265
Winter woods 1
Sun starting to set in the woods.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Tags
trees
,
woods
ace
Lovely light in your woods.
March 4th, 2023
