Photo 1267
Blue Jay
Look who is back in town, sure sign that spring is just around the corner. Try in black.
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Tags
bird
Lesley
ace
Ah lovely. We used to have one visit us regularly but I haven't seen it for ages. Nice to see this one.
March 6th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
March 6th, 2023
