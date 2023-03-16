Previous
Yellow daisy by larrysphotos
Photo 1277

Yellow daisy

Another day of snow/rain/snow yellow daisies to brighten the day.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Milanie ace
A really nice composition
March 16th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they really pop!
March 16th, 2023  
