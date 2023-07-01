Previous
Jumping Spider on the wall by larrysphotos
Photo 1384

Jumping Spider on the wall

Jumping spider was walking down the wall, stopped and posed for a photo.
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
379% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise