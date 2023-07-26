Previous
Very hot summer sky by larrysphotos
Very hot summer sky

Today we hit 92°F (32.7°C) with a heat index of 103°F (39.4°C) Not spending much time outside.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Larry Steager

Beautiful clouds and light! I won't mention our weather. =(
July 26th, 2023  
@marlboromaam Thank you so much, Mags.
July 26th, 2023  
