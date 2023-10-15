Previous
Fall 10 15 23 by larrysphotos
Photo 1490

Fall 10 15 23

Up close with fall. BOB
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
408% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
You captured some nice vein details and lovely color tones.
October 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise