Previous
Photo 1507
Twin Parsol mushrooms
Looks like my front lawn is a mushroom farm.
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Tags
mushrooms
,
grass
,
fungus
Mags
ace
A lovely pair! Yep. It's that time of year. =)
November 2nd, 2023
