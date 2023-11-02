Previous
Wildflowers by larrysphotos
Wildflowers

Still life wildflowers.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
November 2nd, 2023  
Mags ace
What a lovely arrangement and in a jar too! =)
November 2nd, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thank you very much, Mags.
November 2nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
November 2nd, 2023  
