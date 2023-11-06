Sign up
Previous
Photo 1512
Wind has been at work
Much of the fall color has been blown off the trees. beginning to look like winter. BOB
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
4
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
leaves
Mags
ace
A lovely bare tree showing the lace work of those branches.
November 6th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks, Mags.
November 6th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
I love naked trees
November 6th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A great silhouette
November 6th, 2023
