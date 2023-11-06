Previous
Wind has been at work by larrysphotos
Wind has been at work

Much of the fall color has been blown off the trees. beginning to look like winter. BOB
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
A lovely bare tree showing the lace work of those branches.
November 6th, 2023  
@marlboromaam Thanks, Mags.
November 6th, 2023  
I love naked trees
November 6th, 2023  
A great silhouette
November 6th, 2023  
