Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1513
Frozen rose
We had a few days of very cold weather and the roses froze. Try in black.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
3251
photos
34
followers
59
following
414% complete
View this month »
1506
1507
1508
1509
1510
1511
1512
1513
Latest from all albums
1551
1510
1552
1511
1512
1553
1513
1554
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
7th November 2023 5:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
rose
Mags
ace
Still lovely!
November 7th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful depth
November 7th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you
November 7th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice pic!
November 7th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close