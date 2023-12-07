Previous
The holiday express by larrysphotos
Photo 1543

The holiday express

Holiday train and flowers in the conservatory at the botanical gardens.
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Christine Sztukowski
Fabulous composition
December 7th, 2023  
