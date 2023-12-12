Sign up
Photo 1548
Old fence post
Weather aged wood fence post and barbwire fence along the walking path. BOB
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
2
2
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
3321
photos
36
followers
60
following
424% complete
View this month »
Tags
fence
,
wood
Mags
ace
Wonderful old knotty textures and tones of color.
December 12th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you so very much Mags.
December 12th, 2023
