Old cabin by larrysphotos
Photo 1558

Old cabin

The old cabin looks even older in black and white.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags
I love the black and white!
December 22nd, 2023  
Larry Steager
@marlboromaam Thanks you very much Mags.
December 22nd, 2023  
