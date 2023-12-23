Previous
Bare branches by larrysphotos
Photo 1559

Bare branches

Bare winter branches create such interesting patterns.
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags
A lovely tangle for sure!
December 24th, 2023  
Larry Steager
@marlboromaam Thanks
December 24th, 2023  
