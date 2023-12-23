Sign up
Photo 1559
Bare branches
Bare winter branches create such interesting patterns.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
2
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
3343
photos
36
followers
60
following
1552
1553
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
1597
1556
1598
1557
1599
1558
1600
1559
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
20th December 2023 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
branches
,
abstract
,
patterns
Mags
ace
A lovely tangle for sure!
December 24th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks
December 24th, 2023
