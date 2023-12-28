Sign up
Photo 1564
Woodland still life
Mix of beautiful, aged wood, some red berries and bare shrubs. Try in black.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Tags
trees
plants
Mags
ace
A lovely winter tangle. Nice tones.
December 28th, 2023
