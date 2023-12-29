Previous
Nepenthes alata by larrysphotos
Photo 1565

Nepenthes alata

This flower is hollow and will fill with water in the rain. Birds and insects are attracted to the water and help pollinate the plant. Try in black.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
