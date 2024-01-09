Previous
Playing in the snow by larrysphotos
Photo 1576

Playing in the snow

He really enjoyed playing in the snow, even made a snow angel.
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
431% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Aww! Fun capture!
January 10th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Mags, thank you.
January 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise