Previous
Photo 1583
Alien or tree shadow
Looks like ET has landed in my side yard. BOB
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
3
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
snow
,
shadow
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful shadow
January 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful shadow stretched across the snow.
January 17th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you so much Mags.
January 17th, 2024
