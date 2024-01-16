Previous
Alien or tree shadow by larrysphotos
Photo 1583

Alien or tree shadow

Looks like ET has landed in my side yard. BOB
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
433% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful shadow
January 16th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful shadow stretched across the snow.
January 17th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thank you so much Mags.
January 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise