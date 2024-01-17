Sign up
Previous
Photo 1584
Old barn colored pencil
Processed in Photoshop elements. Try in black.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
3
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3395
photos
37
followers
60
following
1577
1578
1579
1580
1581
1582
1583
1584
Latest from all albums
1622
1581
1623
1582
1624
1583
1625
1584
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st January 2024 4:15pm
Tags
barn
,
abstract
,
art
,
artistic
A nice artistic rendering.
January 17th, 2024
Great shot with great processing.
January 17th, 2024
@marlboromaam
Thanks Mags.
January 17th, 2024
