Previous
Photo 1585
Moth Orchid Reticulation
One of the filters in Photoshop Elements. Another blizzard has hit us, second Thursday into Friday in a row. BOB
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
3397
photos
37
followers
60
following
Tags
abstract
,
art
,
artistic
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely done
January 18th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you Christine.
January 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
Well done!
January 18th, 2024
