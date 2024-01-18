Previous
Moth Orchid Reticulation by larrysphotos
Moth Orchid Reticulation

One of the filters in Photoshop Elements. Another blizzard has hit us, second Thursday into Friday in a row. BOB
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Christine Sztukowski
Nicely done
January 18th, 2024  
Larry Steager
@365projectorgchristine Thank you Christine.
January 18th, 2024  
Mags
Well done!
January 18th, 2024  
