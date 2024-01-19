Sign up
Photo 1586
Wind made patterns in the snow
More wind patterns after last nights snow fall. It is 0 degrees and the wind is making it feel like -15°. My poor fingers were starting to stick to the camera. BOB
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
2
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
snow
patterns
Mags
ace
I love these patterns.
January 19th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you very much Mags. It is fascinating to me all the different patterns that show up after the wind blows.
January 19th, 2024
