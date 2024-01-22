Sign up
Photo 1589
Winter sun
Sun through the branches of a bare crabapple tree.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
19th January 2024 5:02pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
winter
,
sun
,
branches
Dawn
ace
Nice
January 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful patterns in those bare branches.
January 22nd, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you.
January 22nd, 2024
