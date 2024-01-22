Previous
Winter sun by larrysphotos
Photo 1589

Winter sun

Sun through the branches of a bare crabapple tree.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
435% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Nice
January 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful patterns in those bare branches.
January 22nd, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thank you.
January 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise