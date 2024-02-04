Previous
Midwinter sunset by larrysphotos
Midwinter sunset

Patterns and colors in the sunset today just jumped out of the sky. BOB
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Larry Steager

Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Joan Robillard
Fantastic
February 4th, 2024  
Mags
Superb!
February 4th, 2024  
Larry Steager
@marlboromaam Mags, thank you so much.
February 4th, 2024  
Larry Steager
@joansmor Thank you very much Joan.
February 4th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Very dramatic
February 5th, 2024  
