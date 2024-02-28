Sign up
Photo 1626
Soon there will be Daffodils
February is just about over and even with the snow and blizzard we are getting early spring flowers coming up. Eleven days ago, I posted photos of icicles. Try in black
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
flower
,
plants
Joan Robillard
ace
Unbelievably our daffodils are peaking out. Normally they don't come until sometime in April. Good capture
February 28th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely buds popping up!
February 28th, 2024
