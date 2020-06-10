Sign up
8 / 365
June 10
It was so good to get some fresh air and sunshine.
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
Lauren
ace
@laurentye
I'm 29 years old and I live in Alberta, Canada. I simply want to capture a picture each day of whatever catches my eye,...
marlboromaam
ace
I'll bet! Great capture! Makes me smile and chuckle. =)
June 11th, 2020
