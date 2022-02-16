Previous
Josephine Falls by leestevo
46 / 365

Josephine Falls

We visited Josephine Falls in February. It was pretty wet that day but the the waterfall was flowing very fast. Sorry about the image of the photo but it was raining when I took this photo on my Olympus stylus camera.
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
