Sunrise at Seisa by leestevo
62 / 365

Sunrise at Seisa

Located just 40km south of the tip of Cape York Peninsula, Queensland. Seisia is the most northern community on mainland Australia.


Just a quick update on me:
After travelling full-time in our caravan around Australia for approx 12 years, we have finally settled in Cairns, Queensland. We have bought a house and moved in January this year. I have gone back to work full-time (last time I worked full-time is in 2009).
Yes we still have our 25ft Jayco caravan which is parked in front of our house.
In August I took 3 weeks off and we finally travelled to the tip of Cape York (the northern point of mainland Australia).
I will try to post a few photos a week of what has been happening in my life in the past 12 months or so.
I do miss travelling but its good living in a house again.


13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia since October 2009. ...
